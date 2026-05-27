Andrew Abbott And Reds Face Mets On May 27
Andrew Abbott will get the start for his Cincinnati Reds against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Wednesday, May 27 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Abbott has +116 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Abbott is 4-2 with a 3.97 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday, May 20 when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
The Mets are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, with 2.3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.