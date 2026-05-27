Andrew Abbott And Reds Face Mets On May 27

Abbott is 4-2 with a 3.97 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday, May 20 when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Mets are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, with 2.3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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