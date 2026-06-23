Andres Chaparro And Nationals Take On Phillies On June 23
Andres Chaparro and the Washington Nationals will square off against the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park, on Tuesday, June 23 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Chaparro has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Chaparro is hitting for a .188 BA, .366 OBP and .281 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 22% walk rate. His OPS is .647 and he has scored five runs. In 41 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in five runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rays.
The Phillies are sending Jesus Luzardo (6-4) to the mound to make his 16th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 4.20 ERA and 97 strikeouts through 85 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.