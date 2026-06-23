Andres Chaparro And Nationals Take On Phillies On June 23

Chaparro is hitting for a .188 BA, .366 OBP and .281 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 22% walk rate. His OPS is .647 and he has scored five runs. In 41 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in five runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rays.

The Phillies are sending Jesus Luzardo (6-4) to the mound to make his 16th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 4.20 ERA and 97 strikeouts through 85 2/3 innings pitched.

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