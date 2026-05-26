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Andres Chaparro
Washington Nationals

Andres Chaparro

Washington Nationals • #87 3B

Andres Chaparro And Nationals Play Guardians On May 26

Andres Chaparro and his Washington Nationals will face the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Tuesday, May 26 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Chaparro has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Chaparro is hitting for a .143 BA, .368 OBP and .214 SLG with a 15.8% strikeout rate and a 26.3% walk rate. His OPS is .583 and he has scored three runs. In 19 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Braves.

Joey Cantillo (4-1) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.05 ERA in 56 2/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andres Chaparro

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