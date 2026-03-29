Andres Chaparro And Nationals Take On Cubs On March 29

Chaparro had a .182 BA, .247 OBP and .258 SLG with a 30.1% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate last season. His OPS was .504 and he scored four runs. In 73 plate appearances, he hit one home run and drove in five runs. In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Cubs.

Shota Imanaga will make his first start of the season for the Cubs.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.