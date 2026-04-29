Andre Pallante And Cardinals Face Pirates On April 29

Pallante is 2-2 with a 4.26 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Pirates are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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