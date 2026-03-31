FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Andre Pallante
St. Louis Cardinals

Andre Pallante

St. Louis Cardinals • #53 SP

Andre Pallante And Cardinals Take On Mets On March 31

Andre Pallante will get the start for his St. Louis Cardinals against the New York Mets at Busch Stadium, on Tuesday, March 31 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Pallante has +120 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Pallante went 6-15 with a 5.31 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 162 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Mets averaged 4.7 runs per game last season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andre Pallante

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

St. Louis CardinalsRecent St. Louis Cardinals Player News

View All St. Louis Cardinals Player News