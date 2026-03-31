Andre Pallante And Cardinals Take On Mets On March 31
Andre Pallante will get the start for his St. Louis Cardinals against the New York Mets at Busch Stadium, on Tuesday, March 31 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Pallante has +120 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Pallante went 6-15 with a 5.31 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 162 2/3 innings pitched last year.
The Mets averaged 4.7 runs per game last season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.