Andre Pallante And Cardinals Face Mariners On April 25

Pallante is 2-2 with a 4.26 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Mariners are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.