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Andre Pallante
St. Louis Cardinals

Andre Pallante

St. Louis Cardinals • #53 SP

Andre Pallante And Cardinals Face Mariners On April 25

Andre Pallante will get the start for his St. Louis Cardinals against the Seattle Mariners at Busch Stadium, on Saturday, April 25 at 2:15 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Pallante is 2-2 with a 4.26 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Mariners are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andre Pallante

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