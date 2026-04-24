Andre Pallante And Cardinals Square Off Against Mariners On April 24

Pallante is 2-1 with a 4.05 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Mariners are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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