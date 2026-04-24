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Andre Pallante
St. Louis Cardinals

Andre Pallante

St. Louis Cardinals • #53 SP

Andre Pallante And Cardinals Square Off Against Mariners On April 24

Andre Pallante will get the start for his St. Louis Cardinals against the Seattle Mariners at Busch Stadium, on Friday, April 24 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Pallante has -136 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Pallante is 2-1 with a 4.05 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Mariners are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andre Pallante

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