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Andre Pallante
St. Louis Cardinals

Andre Pallante

St. Louis Cardinals • #53 SP

Andre Pallante And Cardinals Play Diamondbacks On June 22

Andre Pallante will get the start for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Busch Stadium, on Monday, June 22 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Pallante has -122 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Pallante is 8-4 with a 3.76 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Tuesday when he threw seven innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andre Pallante

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