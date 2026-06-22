Andre Pallante And Cardinals Play Diamondbacks On June 22

Pallante is 8-4 with a 3.76 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Tuesday when he threw seven innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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