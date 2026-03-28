Alex Bregman And Cubs Play Nationals On March 28
Alex Bregman and the Chicago Cubs will take on the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field, on Saturday, March 28 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Bregman has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Bregman had a .273 BA, .360 OBP and .462 SLG with a 14.1% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was .821 and he scored 64 runs. In 495 plate appearances, he hit 18 home runs and drove in 62 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.
Miles Mikolas will make his first start of the season for the Nationals.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.