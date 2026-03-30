Alex Bregman And Cubs Square Off Against Angels On March 30

Bregman had a .273 BA, .360 OBP and .462 SLG with a 14.1% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was .821 and he scored 64 runs. In 495 plate appearances, he hit 18 home runs and drove in 62 runs. In his last appearance, he hit two homers in his previous game (going 2-for-4) against the Nationals.

Ryan Johnson will make his first start of the season for the Angels.

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