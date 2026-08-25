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Alejandro Kirk
Toronto Blue Jays

Alejandro Kirk

Toronto Blue Jays • #30 C

Alejandro Kirk And Blue Jays Take On Royals On Aug. 25

Alejandro Kirk and his Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Rogers Centre, on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Kirk has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Kirk is hitting for a .283 BA, .364 OBP and .424 SLG with an 11.4% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .788 and he has scored 16 runs. In 220 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

The Royals will send Seth Lugo (5-7) out for his 27th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.71 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 145 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alejandro Kirk

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