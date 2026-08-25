Alejandro Kirk And Blue Jays Take On Royals On Aug. 25

Kirk is hitting for a .283 BA, .364 OBP and .424 SLG with an 11.4% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .788 and he has scored 16 runs. In 220 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

The Royals will send Seth Lugo (5-7) out for his 27th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.71 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 145 1/3 innings pitched.

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