Alejandro Kirk And Blue Jays Take On Rays On Aug. 19

Kirk is hitting for a .279 BA, .355 OBP and .419 SLG with an 11.7% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .774 and he has scored 14 runs. In 197 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 25 runs. He racked up three RBI (going 3-for-6 with a double and a home run) in his most recent game against the Rays.

Drew Rasmussen (12-5) takes the mound for the Rays in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 2.78 ERA in 129 1/3 innings pitched, with 133 strikeouts.

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