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Alejandro Kirk
Toronto Blue Jays

Alejandro Kirk

Toronto Blue Jays • #30 C

Alejandro Kirk And Blue Jays Square Off Against Astros On June 23

Alejandro Kirk and the Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Houston Astros at Rogers Centre, on Tuesday, June 23 at 4:07 p.m. ET. Kirk has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday morning.

What It Means

Kirk is hitting for a .205 BA, .265 OBP and .318 SLG with a 16.3% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .583 and he has scored three runs. In 49 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Astros.

Peter Lambert makes the start for the Astros, his 12th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.23 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 64 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alejandro Kirk

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