Alec Burleson And Cardinals Take On Yankees On Aug. 5

Burleson is hitting for a .288 BA, .351 OBP and .480 SLG with a 15.7% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .832 and he has scored 60 runs. In 478 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 77 runs (6th in MLB). He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Yankees.

The Yankees are sending Will Warren (8-5) out for his 22nd start of the season. He is 8-5 with a 4.14 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.

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