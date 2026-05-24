Alec Burleson And Cardinals Face Reds On May 24

Burleson is hitting for a .294 BA, .365 OBP and .469 SLG with a 15.5% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .834 and he has scored 25 runs. In 219 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 35 runs (11th in MLB). In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Brady Singer makes the start for the Reds, his 11th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 6.26 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.

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