Alec Burleson And Cardinals Face Reds On May 23
Alec Burleson and the St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Saturday, May 23 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Burleson has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Burleson is hitting for a .290 BA, .359 OBP and .468 SLG with a 16.3% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .827 and he has scored 24 runs. In 209 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 34 runs (11th in MLB). He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his last game against the Pirates.
Chase Petty will start for the Reds, his first this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.