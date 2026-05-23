Alec Burleson And Cardinals Face Reds On May 23

Burleson is hitting for a .290 BA, .359 OBP and .468 SLG with a 16.3% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .827 and he has scored 24 runs. In 209 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 34 runs (11th in MLB). He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his last game against the Pirates.

Chase Petty will start for the Reds, his first this season.

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