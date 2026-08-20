Alec Burleson And Cardinals Play Reds On Aug. 20

Burleson is hitting for a .289 BA, .354 OBP and .491 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .845, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 72 runs. In 539 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs and driven in 92 runs (2nd in MLB). In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Brady Singer gets the start for the Reds, his 25th of the season. He is 5-11 with a 4.66 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.