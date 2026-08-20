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Alec Burleson
St. Louis Cardinals

Alec Burleson

St. Louis Cardinals • #41 RF

Alec Burleson And Cardinals Play Reds On Aug. 20

Alec Burleson and his St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 12:40 p.m. ET. Burleson has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Burleson is hitting for a .289 BA, .354 OBP and .491 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .845, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 72 runs. In 539 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs and driven in 92 runs (2nd in MLB). In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Brady Singer gets the start for the Reds, his 25th of the season. He is 5-11 with a 4.66 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alec Burleson

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