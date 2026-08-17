Alec Burleson And Cardinals Square Off Against Reds On Aug. 17

Burleson is hitting for a .288 BA, .355 OBP and .494 SLG with a 16.3% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .849, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 70 runs. In 521 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs and driven in 90 runs (2nd in MLB). In his last game, he racked up four RBI (going 3-for-5 with a double and a home run) against the Cubs.

Rhett Lowder gets the start for the Reds, his 19th of the season. He is 4-8 with a 5.15 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched.

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