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Alec Burleson
St. Louis Cardinals

Alec Burleson

St. Louis Cardinals • #41 RF

Alec Burleson And Cardinals Play Pirates On April 30

Alec Burleson and the St. Louis Cardinals will face the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Thursday, April 30 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Burleson has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Burleson is hitting for a .263 BA, .346 OBP and .439 SLG with a 13.1% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .785 and he has scored 14 runs. In 130 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 22 runs (18th in MLB). He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Pirates.

Paul Skenes (4-1 with a 2.48 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alec Burleson

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