Alec Burleson And Cardinals Play Pirates On April 30

Burleson is hitting for a .263 BA, .346 OBP and .439 SLG with a 13.1% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .785 and he has scored 14 runs. In 130 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 22 runs (18th in MLB). He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Pirates.

Paul Skenes (4-1 with a 2.48 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his seventh of the season.

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