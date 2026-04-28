Alec Burleson And Cardinals Face Pirates On April 28
Alec Burleson and the St. Louis Cardinals will face the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Tuesday, April 28 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Burleson has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Burleson is hitting for a .255 BA, .333 OBP and .396 SLG with a 12.5% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .730 and he has scored 11 runs. In 120 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last appearance against the Pirates.
The Pirates have not named a starting pitcher.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.