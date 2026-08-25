Alec Burleson And Cardinals Face Orioles On Aug. 25

Burleson is hitting for a .291 BA, .356 OBP and .488 SLG with a 16.8% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .844 and he has scored 75 runs. In 553 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs and driven in 96 runs (2nd in MLB). In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with two RBIs) against the Phillies.

Chris Bassitt (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 13th start of the season. He has a 5.08 ERA in 67 1/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.

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