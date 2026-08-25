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Alec Burleson
St. Louis Cardinals

Alec Burleson

St. Louis Cardinals • #41 RF

Alec Burleson And Cardinals Face Orioles On Aug. 25

Alec Burleson and the St. Louis Cardinals will face the Baltimore Orioles at Busch Stadium, on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Burleson has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Burleson is hitting for a .291 BA, .356 OBP and .488 SLG with a 16.8% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .844 and he has scored 75 runs. In 553 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs and driven in 96 runs (2nd in MLB). In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with two RBIs) against the Phillies.

Chris Bassitt (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 13th start of the season. He has a 5.08 ERA in 67 1/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alec Burleson

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