Alec Burleson And Cardinals Take On Mets On March 31

Burleson had a .290 BA, .343 OBP and .459 SLG with a 14.5% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .801 and he scored 54 runs. In 546 plate appearances, he hit 18 home runs and drove in 69 runs. In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) against the Mets.

Kodai Senga makes his first start of the season for the Mets.

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