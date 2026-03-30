Alec Burleson And Cardinals Square Off Against Mets On March 30
Alec Burleson and the St. Louis Cardinals will face the New York Mets at Busch Stadium, on Monday, March 30 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Burleson has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Monday evening.
What It Means
Burleson had a .290 BA, .343 OBP and .459 SLG with a 14.5% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .801 and he scored 54 runs. In 546 plate appearances, he hit 18 home runs and drove in 69 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Rays.
Clay Holmes will make his first start of the season for the Mets.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.