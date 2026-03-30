Alec Burleson And Cardinals Square Off Against Mets On March 30

Burleson had a .290 BA, .343 OBP and .459 SLG with a 14.5% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .801 and he scored 54 runs. In 546 plate appearances, he hit 18 home runs and drove in 69 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Clay Holmes will make his first start of the season for the Mets.

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