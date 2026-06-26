Alec Burleson And Cardinals Play Marlins On June 26

Burleson is hitting for a .288 BA, .353 OBP and .490 SLG with a 14.5% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .843 and he has scored 42 runs. In 337 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 57 runs (4th in MLB). In his previous game, he went 1 for 3 against the Diamondbacks.

The Marlins will send Max Meyer (8-0) to the mound for his 17th start of the season. He is 8-0 with a 2.80 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.