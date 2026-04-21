Alec Burleson And Cardinals Play Marlins On April 21

Burleson is hitting for a .267 BA, .354 OBP and .430 SLG with a 12.1% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .784 and he has scored nine runs. In 99 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

Chris Paddack (0-3 with a 5.59 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.