Alec Burleson And Cardinals Square Off Against Mariners On April 25

Burleson is hitting for a .269 BA, .355 OBP and .430 SLG with a 13.1% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .785 and he has scored 10 runs. In 107 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

The Mariners will send Bryan Woo (1-2) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 2.25 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.