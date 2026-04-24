Alec Burleson And Cardinals Face Mariners On April 24

Burleson is hitting for a .278 BA, .359 OBP and .444 SLG with a 12.6% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored 10 runs. In 103 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs) in his most recent appearance against the Marlins.

George Kirby gets the start for the Mariners, his sixth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.97 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched.

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