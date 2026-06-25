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Alec Burleson
St. Louis Cardinals

Alec Burleson

St. Louis Cardinals • #41 RF

Alec Burleson And Cardinals Square Off Against Diamondbacks On June 25

Alec Burleson and the St. Louis Cardinals will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Busch Stadium, on Thursday, June 25 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Burleson has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Burleson is hitting for a .288 BA, .353 OBP and .490 SLG with a 14.5% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .843 and he has scored 42 runs. In 337 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 57 runs (4th in MLB). In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Zac Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 17th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 6.10 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alec Burleson

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