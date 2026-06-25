Alec Burleson And Cardinals Square Off Against Diamondbacks On June 25

Burleson is hitting for a .288 BA, .353 OBP and .490 SLG with a 14.5% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .843 and he has scored 42 runs. In 337 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 57 runs (4th in MLB). In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Zac Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 17th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 6.10 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.

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