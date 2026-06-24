Alec Burleson And Cardinals Take On Diamondbacks On June 24
Alec Burleson and his St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Busch Stadium, on Wednesday, June 24 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Burleson has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Burleson is hitting for a .288 BA, .353 OBP and .492 SLG with a 14.7% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .845 and he has scored 42 runs. In 334 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 57 runs (4th in MLB). In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Mitch Bratt gets the call to start for the Diamondbacks, his first of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.