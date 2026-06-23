Alec Burleson And Cardinals Face Diamondbacks On June 23

Burleson is hitting for a .288 BA, .355 OBP and .492 SLG with a 14.8% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .846 and he has scored 41 runs. In 330 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 56 runs (5th in MLB). He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.

Eduardo Rodriguez (6-2) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 2.45 ERA in 88 1/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.

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