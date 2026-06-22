Alec Burleson And Cardinals Take On Diamondbacks On June 22

Burleson is hitting for a .287 BA, .350 OBP and .491 SLG with a 15% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .841 and he has scored 41 runs. In 326 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 55 runs (6th in MLB). He racked up three hits (going 3 for 5 with a triple and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Royals.

Merrill Kelly (5-6) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 5.81 ERA in 69 2/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.

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