Alec Burleson And Cardinals Take On Diamondbacks On June 22
Alec Burleson and the St. Louis Cardinals will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Busch Stadium, on Monday, June 22 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Burleson has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Burleson is hitting for a .287 BA, .350 OBP and .491 SLG with a 15% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .841 and he has scored 41 runs. In 326 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 55 runs (6th in MLB). He racked up three hits (going 3 for 5 with a triple and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Royals.
Merrill Kelly (5-6) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 5.81 ERA in 69 2/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.