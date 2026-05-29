Alec Burleson And Cardinals Face Cubs On May 29

Burleson is hitting for a .282 BA, .351 OBP and .447 SLG with a 16% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .797 and he has scored 25 runs. In 231 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 35 runs (19th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Brewers.

Shota Imanaga makes the start for the Cubs, his 12th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.04 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.

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