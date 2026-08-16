Alec Burleson And Cardinals Take On Cubs On Aug. 16
Alec Burleson and his St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 3:15 p.m. ET. Burleson has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Burleson is hitting for a .285 BA, .353 OBP and .484 SLG with a 16.3% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .837 and he has scored 68 runs. In 516 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 86 runs (4th in MLB). He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Cubs.
Edward Cabrera (5-4 with a 5.10 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 15th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.