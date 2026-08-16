Alec Burleson And Cardinals Take On Cubs On Aug. 16

Burleson is hitting for a .285 BA, .353 OBP and .484 SLG with a 16.3% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .837 and he has scored 68 runs. In 516 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 86 runs (4th in MLB). He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Cubs.

Edward Cabrera (5-4 with a 5.10 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 15th of the season.

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