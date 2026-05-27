Alec Burleson And Cardinals Play Brewers On May 27

Burleson is hitting for a .287 BA, .357 OBP and .455 SLG with a 15.9% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .812 and he has scored 25 runs. In 227 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 35 runs (17th in MLB). In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Brewers.

The Brewers have yet to named a starter.

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