Alec Burleson And Cardinals Face Brewers On May 25

Burleson is hitting for a .294 BA, .365 OBP and .469 SLG with a 15.5% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .834 and he has scored 25 runs. In 219 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 35 runs (12th in MLB). In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Jacob Misiorowski gets the start for the Brewers, his 11th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 1.89 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.

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