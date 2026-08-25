Agustin Ramirez And Marlins Take On Red Sox On Aug. 25

Ramirez is hitting for a .237 BA, .335 OBP and .342 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .677 and he has scored 23 runs. In 176 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 17 runs. Ramirez has recorded four steals on five attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Red Sox.

Payton Tolle (8-6 with a 3.08 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 22nd of the season.

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