Agustin Ramirez And Marlins Face Giants On April 25

Ramirez is hitting for a .226 BA, .298 OBP and .366 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .664 and he has scored 12 runs. In 104 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 12 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Giants.

Robbie Ray makes the start for the Giants, his sixth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 2.86 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched.

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