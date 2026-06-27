Adrian Del Castillo And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Rays On June 27
Adrian Del Castillo and his Arizona Diamondbacks will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Saturday, June 27 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Del Castillo has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Del Castillo is hitting for a .190 BA, .253 OBP and .307 SLG with a 29.3% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .560 and he has scored 11 runs. In 150 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his most recent action (on June 22 against the Cardinals) he went 1 for 4.
Cole Sulser (1-0) gets the start for the Rays, his second of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.