Adrian Del Castillo And Diamondbacks Play Mariners On May 30

Del Castillo is hitting for a .190 BA, .252 OBP and .328 SLG with a 30.7% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .580 and he has scored nine runs. In 127 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 20 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Mariners.

Bryan Woo (4-3 with a 3.82 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 12th of the season.

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