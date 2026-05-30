Adrian Del Castillo And Diamondbacks Play Mariners On May 30
Adrian Del Castillo and his Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Saturday, May 30 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Del Castillo has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Del Castillo is hitting for a .190 BA, .252 OBP and .328 SLG with a 30.7% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .580 and he has scored nine runs. In 127 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 20 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Mariners.
Bryan Woo (4-3 with a 3.82 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 12th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.