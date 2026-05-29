Adrian Del Castillo And Diamondbacks Take On Mariners On May 29

Del Castillo is hitting for a .193 BA, .250 OBP and .333 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .583 and he has scored eight runs. In 124 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.

The Mariners will send George Kirby (5-4) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.54 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 68 2/3 innings pitched.

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