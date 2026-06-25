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Adrian Del Castillo
Arizona Diamondbacks

Adrian Del Castillo

Arizona Diamondbacks • #25 C

Adrian Del Castillo And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Cardinals On June 25

Adrian Del Castillo and his Arizona Diamondbacks will face the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Thursday, June 25 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Del Castillo has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

Del Castillo is hitting for a .190 BA, .253 OBP and .307 SLG with a 29.3% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .560 and he has scored 11 runs. In 150 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals will send Michael McGreevy (3-6) to the mound for his 16th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 3.35 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Adrian Del Castillo

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