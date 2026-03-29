Adolis Garcia And Phillies Square Off Against Rangers On March 29
Adolis Garcia and the Philadelphia Phillies will face the Texas Rangers at Citizens Bank Park, on Sunday, March 29 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Garcia has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Garcia had a .227 BA, .271 OBP and .394 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and a 5.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .665 and he scored 58 runs. In 547 plate appearances, he hit 19 home runs and drove in 75 runs. Garcia recorded 13 steals on 17 attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI against the Rangers.
MacKenzie Gore will make his first start of the season for the Rangers.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.