Adolis Garcia And Phillies Face Rangers On March 28
Adolis Garcia and his Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the Texas Rangers at Citizens Bank Park, on Saturday, March 28 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Garcia has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Garcia had a .227 BA, .271 OBP and .394 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and a 5.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .665 and he scored 58 runs. In 547 plate appearances, he hit 19 home runs and drove in 75 runs. Garcia recorded 13 steals on 17 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Rangers.
Jacob deGrom starts for the first time this season for the Rangers.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.