Adolis Garcia And Phillies Take On Padres On May 25

Garcia is hitting for a .203 BA, .288 OBP and .319 SLG with a 29.8% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .607 and he has scored 17 runs. In 208 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 15 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 with a double against the Guardians.

Randy Vasquez gets the start for the Padres, his 11th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.96 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.