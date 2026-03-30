Adolis Garcia And Phillies Square Off Against Nationals On March 30
Adolis Garcia and his Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park, on Monday, March 30 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Garcia has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Garcia had a .227 BA, .271 OBP and .394 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and a 5.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .665 and he scored 58 runs. In 547 plate appearances, he hit 19 home runs and drove in 75 runs. Garcia recorded 13 steals on 17 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Rangers.
Foster Griffin starts for the first time this season for the Nationals.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.