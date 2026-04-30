Adolis Garcia And Phillies Face Giants On April 30

Garcia is hitting for a .233 BA, .310 OBP and .388 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .699 and he has scored eight runs. In 116 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 3 with a double and two RBIs against the Giants.

The Giants have yet to named a starter.

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