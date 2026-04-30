Adolis Garcia And Phillies Face Giants On April 30
Adolis Garcia and his Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the San Francisco Giants at Citizens Bank Park, on Thursday, April 30 at 5:35 p.m. ET. Garcia has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Garcia is hitting for a .233 BA, .310 OBP and .388 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .699 and he has scored eight runs. In 116 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 3 with a double and two RBIs against the Giants.
The Giants have yet to named a starter.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.