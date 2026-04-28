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Adolis Garcia
Philadelphia Phillies

Adolis Garcia

Philadelphia Phillies • #53 RF

Adolis Garcia And Phillies Take On Giants On April 28

Adolis Garcia and his Philadelphia Phillies will face the San Francisco Giants at Citizens Bank Park, on Tuesday, April 28 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Garcia has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Garcia is hitting for a .230 BA, .304 OBP and .380 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .684 and he has scored seven runs. In 112 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in seven runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Braves.

The Giants will send Tyler Mahle (1-3) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.26 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Adolis Garcia

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