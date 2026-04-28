Adolis Garcia And Phillies Take On Giants On April 28

Garcia is hitting for a .230 BA, .304 OBP and .380 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .684 and he has scored seven runs. In 112 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in seven runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Braves.

The Giants will send Tyler Mahle (1-3) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.26 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.

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