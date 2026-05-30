Adolis Garcia And Phillies Play Dodgers On May 30

Garcia is hitting for a .198 BA, .283 OBP and .307 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .590 and he has scored 17 runs. In 219 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 15 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Dodgers.

Roki Sasaki (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 4.93 ERA in 45 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.