Adolis Garcia And Phillies Face Dodgers On May 29

Garcia is hitting for a .201 BA, .287 OBP and .312 SLG with a 30.1% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .599 and he has scored 17 runs. In 216 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 15 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Padres.

Justin Wrobleski gets the start for the Dodgers, his ninth of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.07 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 55 2/3 innings pitched.

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