Adolis Garcia And Phillies Face Dodgers On May 29
Adolis Garcia and his Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Friday, May 29 at 10:15 p.m. ET. Garcia has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Garcia is hitting for a .201 BA, .287 OBP and .312 SLG with a 30.1% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .599 and he has scored 17 runs. In 216 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 15 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Padres.
Justin Wrobleski gets the start for the Dodgers, his ninth of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.07 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 55 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.